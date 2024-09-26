VIQ Solutions (TSE:VQS) Stock Price Down 5%

VIQ Solutions Inc. (TSE:VQS – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.19. Approximately 40,300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 39,917 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

VIQ Solutions Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$10.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.01 and a beta of -0.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 318.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.23.

VIQ Solutions (TSE:VQS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$15.84 million during the quarter. VIQ Solutions had a negative net margin of 23.18% and a negative return on equity of 119.44%. Research analysts forecast that VIQ Solutions Inc. will post -0.3216216 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About VIQ Solutions

VIQ Solutions Inc operates as a technology and service platform provider for digital evidence capture, retrieval, and content management in Australia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Technology and Related Revenue, and Technology Services segments.

