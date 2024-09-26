Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) Shares Up 1.1%

Shares of Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Free Report) traded up 1.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.01 and last traded at $5.98. 5,395 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 10,891 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.91.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Valneva from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Valneva alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Valneva

Valneva Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $425.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.90 and a beta of 2.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.63.

Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $40.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.83 million. Valneva had a negative return on equity of 20.01% and a negative net margin of 21.31%. Analysts forecast that Valneva SE will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Valneva

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Valneva stock. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN – Free Report) by 42.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,252 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,248 shares during the period. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC owned about 0.13% of Valneva worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 11.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Valneva

(Get Free Report)

Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. It offers IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium; IXCHIQ, a single-dose, live-attenuated vaccine for the prevention of disease caused by chikungunya virus; and VLA2001, an inactivated whole-virus COVID-19 vaccine.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Valneva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valneva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.