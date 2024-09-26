MiNK Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INKT) Stock Price Down 1.1%

MiNK Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:INKT – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 1.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.74 and last traded at $0.74. 8,828 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 99,545 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of MiNK Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 13th.

MiNK Therapeutics Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.82 and a 200-day moving average of $0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $26.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 0.06.

MiNK Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INKT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MiNK Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MiNK Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in MiNK Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in MiNK Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:INKT – Free Report) by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,841 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,613 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.37% of MiNK Therapeutics worth $121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 2.87% of the company’s stock.

About MiNK Therapeutics

MiNK Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of allogeneic, off-the-shelf, invariant natural killer T (iNKT) cell therapies to treat cancer and other immune-mediated diseases. Its product candidate is AGENT-797, an off-the-shelf, allogeneic for iNKT cell therapy and treatment of various myeloma diseases and solid tumours, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials.

Featured Articles

