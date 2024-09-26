Kits Eyecare (OTCMKTS:KTYCF) Trading Up 1.7%

Kits Eyecare Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KTYCF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 1.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.88 and last traded at $6.88. Approximately 600 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 1,118 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.76.
Kits Eyecare Price Performance
The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.40 and its 200 day moving average is $5.81.
About Kits Eyecare
Kits Eyecare Ltd. operates a digital eyecare platform in the United States and Canada. It manufactures progressive and contact lenses, eyeglasses, and frames under the KITS brand, as well as distributes eyewear products of various brands. The company operates through a network of optical e-commerce websites, including KITS.com, KITS.ca, OptiContacts.com, and ContactsExpress.ca.
