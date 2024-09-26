Global Dividend Growth Split (TSE:GDV) Trading Up 0.7%

Global Dividend Growth Split Corp. (TSE:GDV – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as 10.81 and last traded at 10.81. Approximately 20,169 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 28,241 shares. The stock had previously closed at 10.74.

Global Dividend Growth Split Trading Up 0.4 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is 10.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is 10.13. The firm has a market cap of $169.30 million and a P/E ratio of 3.54.

Global Dividend Growth Split Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. Global Dividend Growth Split’s payout ratio is 39.34%.

Global Dividend Growth Split Company Profile

