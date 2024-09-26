Sanderson Design Group (LON:SDG) Trading Down 1.3%

Sanderson Design Group plc (LON:SDG – Get Free Report) traded down 1.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 74 ($0.99) and last traded at GBX 74 ($0.99). 72,370 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 150,512 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 75 ($1.00).

Sanderson Design Group Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £54.56 million, a P/E ratio of 690.91, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 81.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 94.69.

Sanderson Design Group Company Profile

Sanderson Design Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior furnishings, fabrics, and wallpapers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Brands and Manufacturing. The Brands segment designs, markets, sells, distributes, and licenses Sanderson, Morris & Co, Harlequin, Zoffany, Scion, Clarke & Clarke, and Archive by Sanderson Design brands.

