BT Brands (NASDAQ:BTBD) Shares Down 1.7%

BT Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBD – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 1.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.54 and last traded at $1.69. 2,964 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 66,409 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.72.

BT Brands Stock Up 0.6 %

The stock has a market cap of $10.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.90 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

BT Brands (NASDAQ:BTBD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. BT Brands had a negative return on equity of 12.45% and a negative net margin of 7.91%. The firm had revenue of $4.11 million for the quarter.

About BT Brands

BT Brands declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, June 6th that authorizes the company to buyback 0 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

BT Brands, Inc owns and operates fast-food restaurants in the north central region of United States. The company operates Burger Time restaurants located in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and a Dairy Queen franchise in Ham Lake, Minnesota. Its Burger Time restaurants provide various burgers and other food products, such as chicken sandwiches, pulled pork sandwiches, chicken chunks, side dishes, and soft drinks; and Dairy Queen restaurant offers burgers, chicken, sides, ice cream and other desserts, and various beverages.

