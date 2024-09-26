PaperClip (OTC:PCPJ) Stock Price Down 11.1%

PaperClip Incorporated (OTC:PCPJ – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 11.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.40 and last traded at $0.40. 1,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 5,841 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.45.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.47 and its 200 day moving average is $0.48.

PaperClip Incorporated develops and markets integrated document management and Internet business-to-business document delivery solutions. It offers virtual client folder, a document management, new business processing, and document delivery solution; eM4 compliant email services, Internet eXpress services; and the capture place, a set of applications with which end users and business applications can collect electronic documents.

