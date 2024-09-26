Robinson Alternative Yield Pre-Merger SPAC ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAX) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Robinson Alternative Yield Pre-Merger SPAC ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAX – Get Free Report) rose 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $20.47 and last traded at $20.47. Approximately 722 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 3,354 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.45.

Robinson Alternative Yield Pre-Merger SPAC ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.37. The firm has a market cap of $14.17 million, a P/E ratio of 33.99 and a beta of 0.04.

About Robinson Alternative Yield Pre-Merger SPAC ETF

The Robinson Alternative Yield Pre-Merger SPAC ETF (SPAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund is an actively managed fund of small-cap, US-listed SPACs the advisor expects to experience a spike in price in the future. SPAX was launched on Jun 22, 2021 and is managed by Robinson.

