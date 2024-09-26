CF Acquisition Corp. VII (NASDAQ:CFFSU) Shares Up 2.7%

CF Acquisition Corp. VII (NASDAQ:CFFSU – Get Free Report) shares rose 2.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $11.07 and last traded at $11.07. Approximately 500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 1,285 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.78.

CF Acquisition Corp. VII Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.78.

CF Acquisition Corp. VII Company Profile

CF Acquisition Corp. VII does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire companies in the financial services, healthcare, real estate services, technology, and software industries.

