Probe Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:PROBF) Short Interest Update

Probe Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:PROBF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 125,600 shares, an increase of 303.9% from the August 31st total of 31,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 206,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Probe Gold Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:PROBF traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.31. 15,243 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,034. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.03. Probe Gold has a 12-month low of $0.71 and a 12-month high of $1.43.

About Probe Gold

Probe Gold Inc, a precious metal exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in Canada. Its flagship asset is its 100%-owned Novador property comprising 436 square kilometers, which includes the Monique, Pascalis, and Courvan trends and their deposits located in the city of Val-d'Or, Quebec.

