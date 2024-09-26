BankUnited, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.29 (NYSE:BKU)

BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.29 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th.

BankUnited has increased its dividend by an average of 5.6% annually over the last three years. BankUnited has a dividend payout ratio of 34.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect BankUnited to earn $3.24 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.8%.

BankUnited Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of BKU stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $35.71. The company had a trading volume of 611,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 807,754. BankUnited has a 12 month low of $20.84 and a 12 month high of $39.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.15. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 1.33.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BankUnited ( NYSE:BKU Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.07. BankUnited had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 8.41%. The company had revenue of $250.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that BankUnited will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on BankUnited from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Wedbush lifted their price target on BankUnited from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on BankUnited from $34.50 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Barclays lifted their price target on BankUnited from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Hovde Group lifted their price target on BankUnited from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at BankUnited

In other BankUnited news, insider Jay D. Richards sold 10,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.61, for a total value of $371,335.23. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,187 shares in the company, valued at $1,361,416.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Douglas J. Pauls sold 3,500 shares of BankUnited stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $127,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,654 shares in the company, valued at $1,593,371. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jay D. Richards sold 10,143 shares of BankUnited stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.61, for a total value of $371,335.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 37,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,361,416.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,507 shares of company stock worth $802,400 over the last ninety days. 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BankUnited Company Profile

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

Featured Stories

