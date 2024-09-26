Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.50

Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share by the construction company on Thursday, October 24th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th.

Lennar has raised its dividend by an average of 33.9% annually over the last three years. Lennar has a dividend payout ratio of 12.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Lennar to earn $15.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.5%.

Lennar Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of LEN traded up $1.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $183.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,493,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,086,328. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $177.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.42. Lennar has a 52 week low of $102.90 and a 52 week high of $193.80. The company has a current ratio of 4.90, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $50.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.61.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 19th. The construction company reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.28. Lennar had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The firm had revenue of $9.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Lennar will post 14.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LEN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Argus boosted their price objective on Lennar from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Lennar from $183.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Lennar from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Lennar from $177.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Lennar from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.94.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

