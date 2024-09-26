Keywords Studios (OTCMKTS:KYYWF) Stock Price Up 7.1%

Keywords Studios plc (OTCMKTS:KYYWF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 7.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $32.00 and last traded at $32.00. Approximately 300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 5,988 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.88.

Keywords Studios Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.61.

About Keywords Studios

Keywords Studios plc provides creative and technical services to the video game industry worldwide. The company offers art creation services related to the production of graphical art assets for inclusion in the video game, including concept art creation, as well as 2D and 3D art asset production and animation.

