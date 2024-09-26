Keywords Studios (OTCMKTS:KYYWF) Stock Price Up 7.1%

Keywords Studios plc (OTCMKTS:KYYWF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 7.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $32.00 and last traded at $32.00. Approximately 300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 5,988 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.88.
Keywords Studios Stock Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.61.
About Keywords Studios
Keywords Studios plc provides creative and technical services to the video game industry worldwide. The company offers art creation services related to the production of graphical art assets for inclusion in the video game, including concept art creation, as well as 2D and 3D art asset production and animation.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Keywords Studios
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Rocket Lab Stock Soars: Should Investors Chase the Rally?
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- KB Home Slips After Earnings: What’s Next for Homebuilders?
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- Micron Stock Soars as AI Demand Fuels Big Q4 Earnings Beat
Receive News & Ratings for Keywords Studios Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keywords Studios and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.