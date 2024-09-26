SilverCrest Metals (TSE:SIL) Shares Up 4.9%

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (TSE:SIL – Get Free Report) shares were up 4.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$13.10 and last traded at C$13.00. Approximately 274,008 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 326,743 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$12.39.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of SilverCrest Metals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th.
SilverCrest Metals Stock Up 4.4 %
SilverCrest Metals (TSE:SIL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C($0.19). SilverCrest Metals had a net margin of 40.61% and a return on equity of 26.79%. The company had revenue of C$99.53 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SilverCrest Metals Inc. will post 0.8604027 EPS for the current year.
About SilverCrest Metals
SilverCrest Metals Inc engages in the acquiring, exploration, and development of precious metal properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver and gold properties. Its focuses on principal property the Las Chispas Mine that consists of 28 concessions totaling of approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico, as well as operates a portfolio of El Picacho, Cruz de Mayo, and Angel de Plata properties in Sonora Mexico.
