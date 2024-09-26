AIM ImmunoTech (NYSE:AIM) Stock Price Up 4.5%

AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (NYSE:AIM – Get Free Report) rose 4.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.28 and last traded at $0.26. Approximately 329,421 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 33% from the average daily volume of 248,311 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.25.

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of AIM ImmunoTech from $5.25 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.43 million, a PE ratio of -0.42 and a beta of -0.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.38.

AIM ImmunoTech (NYSE:AIM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter. AIM ImmunoTech had a negative return on equity of 269.04% and a negative net margin of 13,952.74%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in AIM ImmunoTech stock. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (NYSE:AIM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,078,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,520,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 7.92% of AIM ImmunoTech as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 12.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AIM ImmunoTech Inc, an immuno-pharma company, focuses on the research and development of therapeutics to treat multiple types of cancers, viral diseases, and immune-deficiency disorders in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Ampligen, a drug of macromolecular ribonucleic acid molecules for the treatment of chronic fatigue syndrome (CFS).

