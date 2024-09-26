Kidoz (CVE:KIDZ) Shares Up 4%

Kidoz Inc. (CVE:KIDZ – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13. 850 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 14,753 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.
Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.75 target price on shares of Kidoz and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th.
Kidoz Trading Up 4.0 %
Kidoz Inc develops and sells AdTech software products in Western Europe; Central, Eastern, and Southern Europe; North America; and internationally. The company also owns and develops mobile Kidoz safe ad network, the Kidoz kid-mode operating system, the Kidoz publisher SDK, the Rooplay edugames platform, and the Rooplay originals.
