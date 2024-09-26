AAM S&P Developed Markets High Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DMDV) Shares Up 1%

Shares of AAM S&P Developed Markets High Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DMDV – Get Free Report) were up 1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $24.00 and last traded at $24.00. Approximately 25 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 265 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.76.

AAM S&P Developed Markets High Dividend Value ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

The firm has a market cap of $2.17 million, a PE ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.80.

About AAM S&P Developed Markets High Dividend Value ETF

The AAM S&P Developed Markets High Dividend Value ETF (DMDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of developed-market international large- and mid-cap stocks that score highly for both dividend yield and free cash flow. DMDV was launched on Nov 27, 2018 and is managed by AAM.

