Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) Trading 8.5% Higher

Antofagasta plc (OTCMKTS:ANFGF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 8.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $26.10 and last traded at $26.10. 577 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 5,396 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.05.

Antofagasta Stock Up 5.4 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.29 and its 200 day moving average is $26.27.

Antofagasta Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Antofagasta plc operates as a mining company. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport Division segments. Its mines produce copper cathodes and copper concentrates; and molybdenum, gold, and silver by-products. The company also has exploration projects in various countries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Antofagasta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antofagasta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.