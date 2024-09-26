Harvest Healthcare Leaders Income ETF (TSE:HHL) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Harvest Healthcare Leaders Income ETF (TSE:HHL – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$8.76 and last traded at C$8.79. Approximately 119,047 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 18% from the average daily volume of 101,247 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.81.
Harvest Healthcare Leaders Income ETF Trading Up 0.7 %
The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$8.72 and a 200 day moving average price of C$8.45.
