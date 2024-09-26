SolGold (OTCMKTS:SLGGF) Shares Down 11.9%

SolGold Plc (OTCMKTS:SLGGF – Get Free Report) shares fell 11.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.13 and last traded at $0.13. 28,321 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 77,636 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.15.

SolGold Stock Up 11.5 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $435.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 1.68.

About SolGold

SolGold Plc, a mineral exploration and development company, explores for and develops mineral properties in Ecuador, Australia, Chile, and Solomon Islands. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, silver, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship project is the Cascabel Project that covers an area of approximately 50 square kilometers located in Imbabura province, Northern Ecuador.

