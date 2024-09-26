Value Partners Group (OTCMKTS:VPGLF) Trading Up 26.2%

Value Partners Group Limited (OTCMKTS:VPGLF – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 26.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.18 and last traded at $0.18. Approximately 14,273 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 103% from the average daily volume of 7,040 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.14.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.22.

Value Partners Group Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages separate client focused portfolios. The firm manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, alternative portfolios, and quantitative investment solutions. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

