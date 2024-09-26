HemaCare (OTCMKTS:HEMA) Stock Price Up 0.6%

HemaCare Co. (OTCMKTS:HEMA – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $25.31 and last traded at $25.31. 5,400 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 39,950 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.16.
HemaCare Price Performance
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.31.
About HemaCare
HemaCare Corporation provides human-derived primary blood cells and tissues for biomedical research, and supporting cell therapy clinical trials and commercialization with apheresis collections in the United States. The company specializes in the customized collection, isolation, and testing of primary human blood cells and other biological products for research protocols and cellular therapy.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than HemaCare
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- Rocket Lab Stock Soars: Should Investors Chase the Rally?
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- KB Home Slips After Earnings: What’s Next for Homebuilders?
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- Micron Stock Soars as AI Demand Fuels Big Q4 Earnings Beat
Receive News & Ratings for HemaCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HemaCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.