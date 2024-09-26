Saab AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SAABF) Trading Down 4.4%

Saab AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SAABF – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 4.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $20.95 and last traded at $20.98. 734 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 2,169 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.95.

Saab AB (publ) Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.87 and its 200 day moving average is $22.52.

Saab AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SAABF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter.

About Saab AB (publ)

Saab AB (publ) provides products, services, and solutions for military defense, aviation, and civil security markets worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Dynamics, Surveillance, Kockums, and Combitech segments. The company develops military aviation technology, as well as conducts studies on manned and unmanned aircraft.

