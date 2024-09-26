Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (LON:CCEP) Shares Down 1.2%

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (LON:CCEP – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 1.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 71.80 ($0.96) and last traded at GBX 71.80 ($0.96). 45 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 7,609 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 72.70 ($0.97).

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of £325.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 70.12 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 68.05.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Company Profile

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

