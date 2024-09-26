GMO internet group (OTCMKTS:GMOYF) Shares Down 2.3%

GMO internet group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMOYF – Get Free Report) shares traded down 2.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $16.73 and last traded at $16.73. 111,846 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 4,259% from the average session volume of 2,566 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.13.
GMO internet group Price Performance
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.52.
About GMO internet group
GMO internet group, Inc provides various Internet services worldwide. It offers Internet infrastructure services in the areas of domain, hosting, cloud, security, payments, e-commerce support, connection, website creation support, marketing support, community, app, and IoT. The company also provides online advertising and media services, such as media services, search, ad tech services, mobile marketing, O2O, and coupon/point services; and internet financial services, including internet securities, and FX and other trading services.
