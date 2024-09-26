Tufton Oceanic Assets (LON:SHIP) Stock Price Up 0.6%

Tufton Oceanic Assets (LON:SHIP – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1.30 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.30 ($0.02). 53,457 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 332,131 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.29 ($0.02).

Tufton Oceanic Assets Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £3.75 million, a PE ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1.21.

Tufton Oceanic Assets Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 25th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. Tufton Oceanic Assets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8,333.33%.

Tufton Oceanic Assets Company Profile

