Pollard Banknote (OTCMKTS:PBKOF) Stock Price Up 9.2%

Shares of Pollard Banknote Limited (OTCMKTS:PBKOF – Get Free Report) rose 9.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $19.23 and last traded at $19.23. Approximately 150 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 1,543 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.60.

Pollard Banknote Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.33.

Pollard Banknote Company Profile

Pollard Banknote Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells a range of lottery and charitable gaming products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Lotteries, Charitable Gaming, eGaming systems, and Retail. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes instant tickets, as well as offers related services.

