Krones (OTCMKTS:KRNTY) Shares Up 10.7%

Krones AG (OTCMKTS:KRNTY – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 10.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $72.80 and last traded at $72.80. Approximately 882 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 451% from the average daily volume of 160 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.78.

Krones Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $66.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.07.

Krones Company Profile

Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the planning, development, and manufacture of machines and lines for the production, filling, and packaging technology in Germany and internationally. It operates in three segments, Filling and Packaging Technology, Process Technology, and Intralogistics.

