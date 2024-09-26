Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ:LTRN) Trading Up 2.3%

Lantern Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRN – Get Free Report) shares rose 2.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.09 and last traded at $4.04. Approximately 30,390 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 151,501 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.95.

Lantern Pharma Trading Down 2.0 %

The firm has a market cap of $41.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.08 and its 200-day moving average is $5.46.

Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ:LTRN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.09. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.44) EPS. Analysts forecast that Lantern Pharma Inc. will post -2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Lantern Pharma

About Lantern Pharma

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Lantern Pharma during the 1st quarter worth $167,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lantern Pharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. CM Management LLC raised its holdings in Lantern Pharma by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Lantern Pharma by 55.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 6,585 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Lantern Pharma by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 81,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 16,100 shares during the last quarter. 28.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lantern Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on artificial intelligence, machine learning, and genomic data to streamline the drug development process. Its product pipeline comprises LP-300, which is in phase 2 clinical trial in combination therapy for never-smokers with non-small cell lung cancer adenocarcinoma; LP-184, which is in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumor, such as pancreatic, breast, bladder, and lung cancers, and glioblastoma and other central nervous system cancers; and LP-284, which is in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of non-Hodgkin's lymphomas, including mantle cell lymphoma and double hit lymphoma.

