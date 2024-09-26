Short Interest in American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF (NASDAQ:SDSI) Expands By 285.7%

American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF (NASDAQ:SDSI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a growth of 285.7% from the August 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.
American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ SDSI remained flat at $51.90 during trading hours on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 483 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,871. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.05. American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF has a 52 week low of $49.97 and a 52 week high of $52.01.
American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.2623 dividend. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.
Institutional Trading of American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF
American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF Company Profile
The American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF (SDSI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively manages a broad portfolio of short-duration fixed income securities. The fund seeks to mitigate the impact of rising interest rates. SDSI was launched on Oct 11, 2022 and is managed by American Century Investments.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- Rocket Lab Stock Soars: Should Investors Chase the Rally?
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- KB Home Slips After Earnings: What’s Next for Homebuilders?
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- Micron Stock Soars as AI Demand Fuels Big Q4 Earnings Beat
Receive News & Ratings for American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.