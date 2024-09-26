Short Interest in American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF (NASDAQ:SDSI) Expands By 285.7%

American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF (NASDAQ:SDSI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a growth of 285.7% from the August 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ SDSI remained flat at $51.90 during trading hours on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 483 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,871. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.05. American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF has a 52 week low of $49.97 and a 52 week high of $52.01.

American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.2623 dividend. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

Institutional Trading of American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF

American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SDSI. Weaver Consulting Group increased its stake in shares of American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF by 14.8% during the first quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 5,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF by 67.1% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 33,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 13,362 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF during the second quarter worth $803,000. Finally, Unique Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,204,000.

The American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF (SDSI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively manages a broad portfolio of short-duration fixed income securities. The fund seeks to mitigate the impact of rising interest rates. SDSI was launched on Oct 11, 2022 and is managed by American Century Investments.

