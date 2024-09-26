Running Oak Efficient Growth ETF (NASDAQ:RUNN) Short Interest Up 313.7% in September

Running Oak Efficient Growth ETF (NASDAQ:RUNN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,100 shares, a growth of 313.7% from the August 31st total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Running Oak Efficient Growth ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RUNN traded up $0.17 on Thursday, reaching $33.27. 26,927 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,251. Running Oak Efficient Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $24.46 and a twelve month high of $33.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.04 and a 200-day moving average of $31.05. The company has a market capitalization of $188.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.87 and a beta of 0.79.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Running Oak Efficient Growth ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Running Oak Efficient Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $109,000. WR Wealth Planners LLC raised its position in shares of Running Oak Efficient Growth ETF by 61.4% in the 2nd quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 9,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 3,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Running Oak Efficient Growth ETF by 95.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 78,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,384,000 after acquiring an additional 38,153 shares during the period.

Running Oak Efficient Growth ETF Company Profile

The Running Oak Efficient Growth ETF (RUNN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in large- and mid-cap US stocks through a value and growth approach with a focus on downside volatility management. RUNN was launched on Jun 7, 2023 and is managed by ROC.

