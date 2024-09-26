Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHPH) Short Interest Update

Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHPH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 85,800 shares, a growth of 909.4% from the August 31st total of 8,500 shares. Approximately 6.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 534,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ:SHPH traded up $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $1.35. 23,514 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 195,483. Shuttle Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.28 and a fifty-two week high of $5.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.67 million, a PE ratio of -2.93 and a beta of -0.95.

Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies to cure cancers. It develops Ropidoxuridine, an oral halogenated pyrimidine to treat patients with brain tumors and sarcomas SP-1-161, an HDAC inhibitor that initiates the mutated in ataxia-telangiectasia response pathway for radiation sensitizing cancer cells and protecting normal cells; SP-2-225, a pre-clinical class IIb that effects on the regulation of the immune system; and SP-1-303, a pre-clinical selective Class I HDAC for the treatment of ER positive cancers .

