Singularity Future Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:SGLY) Short Interest Update

Singularity Future Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:SGLY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 71,900 shares, a decrease of 65.0% from the August 31st total of 205,500 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 214,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Singularity Future Technology Stock Up 1.5 %
SGLY traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.36. 107,399 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 223,855. Singularity Future Technology has a 52 week low of $1.27 and a 52 week high of $8.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.46 and its 200 day moving average is $4.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.76 million, a PE ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.06.
Singularity Future Technology Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Singularity Future Technology
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- Rocket Lab Stock Soars: Should Investors Chase the Rally?
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- KB Home Slips After Earnings: What’s Next for Homebuilders?
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- Micron Stock Soars as AI Demand Fuels Big Q4 Earnings Beat
Receive News & Ratings for Singularity Future Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Singularity Future Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.