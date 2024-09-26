Singularity Future Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:SGLY) Short Interest Update

Singularity Future Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:SGLY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 71,900 shares, a decrease of 65.0% from the August 31st total of 205,500 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 214,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Singularity Future Technology Stock Up 1.5 %

SGLY traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.36. 107,399 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 223,855. Singularity Future Technology has a 52 week low of $1.27 and a 52 week high of $8.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.46 and its 200 day moving average is $4.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.76 million, a PE ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.06.

Singularity Future Technology Company Profile

Singularity Future Technology Ltd. operates as an integrated logistics solutions provider in China and the United States. It offers freight logistics services, including shipping, transportation, warehouse, collection, last-mile delivery, drop shipping, customs clearance, and overseas transit delivery services.

