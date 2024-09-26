Renalytix Plc (NASDAQ:RNLX) Short Interest Up 280.4% in September

Renalytix Plc (NASDAQ:RNLX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 378,900 shares, an increase of 280.4% from the August 31st total of 99,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,140,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Renalytix

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Renalytix stock. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Renalytix Plc (NASDAQ:RNLX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 555,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. owned 0.72% of Renalytix at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Renalytix in a research note on Friday, July 12th.

Renalytix Stock Up 1.9 %

RNLX traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 155,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,485,360. Renalytix has a one year low of $0.22 and a one year high of $2.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.51. The firm has a market cap of $22.13 million, a PE ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 2.74.

About Renalytix

Renalytix Plc develops artificial intelligence-enabled in vitro diagnostic solutions for kidney diseases. The company offers KidneyIntelX, a diagnostic platform that employs an artificial intelligence-enabled algorithm that combines various data inputs, including validated blood-based biomarkers, inherited genetics, and personalized patient data from electronic health record systems to generate a unique patient risk score.

