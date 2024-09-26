SHF Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHFS) Short Interest Update

SHF Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHFS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a decline of 68.6% from the August 31st total of 22,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

SHF Stock Down 2.8 %

NASDAQ SHFS traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $0.53. The stock had a trading volume of 51,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,829. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.69. SHF has a 52-week low of $0.51 and a 52-week high of $1.55. The stock has a market cap of $29.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 0.17.

SHF (NASDAQ:SHFS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.04 million for the quarter. SHF had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 27.99%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SHF stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SHF Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:SHFS Free Report ) by 158.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,998 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,070 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of SHF worth $51,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 29.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SHF Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides access to banking, lending, and other financial services to financial institutions serving the cannabis industry. The company, through its proprietary platform, offers access to business checking and savings accounts, cash management accounts, savings and investment options, commercial lending, courier services, remote deposit services, automated clearing house payments and origination, and wire payments.

