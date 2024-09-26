Arbitrum (ARB) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $303.27 Million

Arbitrum (ARB) traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. Arbitrum has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion and $303.27 million worth of Arbitrum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arbitrum token can currently be bought for about $0.62 or 0.00000958 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Arbitrum has traded up 12.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Get Arbitrum alerts:

Arbitrum Profile

Arbitrum’s launch date was March 23rd, 2023. Arbitrum’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,617,088,312 tokens. Arbitrum’s official Twitter account is @arbitrum. Arbitrum’s official website is arbitrum.foundation.

Buying and Selling Arbitrum

According to CryptoCompare, “Arbitrum (ARB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Arbitrum platform. Arbitrum has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 3,617,088,312 in circulation. The last known price of Arbitrum is 0.60339829 USD and is down -3.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1009 active market(s) with $238,628,263.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://arbitrum.foundation.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arbitrum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arbitrum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arbitrum using one of the exchanges listed above.

