Catizen Price Hits $0.68 (CATI)

Catizen (CATI) traded down 5.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 26th. One Catizen token can now be purchased for $0.68 or 0.00001052 BTC on major exchanges. Catizen has a market cap of $208.74 million and $242.48 million worth of Catizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Catizen has traded 17.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Catizen alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000077 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $169.38 or 0.00260369 BTC.

Catizen Profile

Catizen’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 305,000,000 tokens. Catizen’s official Twitter account is @catizenai. The official message board for Catizen is medium.com/catizen. The official website for Catizen is catizen.ai.

Catizen Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Catizen (CATI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the TON platform. Catizen has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 305,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Catizen is 0.72431536 USD and is down -7.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 101 active market(s) with $214,678,523.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://catizen.ai/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Catizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Catizen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Catizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Catizen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Catizen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.