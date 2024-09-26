Band Protocol (BAND) Market Cap Hits $197.80 Million

Band Protocol (BAND) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 26th. One Band Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $1.31 or 0.00002008 BTC on exchanges. Band Protocol has a total market capitalization of $197.80 million and $6.46 million worth of Band Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Band Protocol has traded up 9.6% against the US dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Band Protocol Token Profile

Band Protocol launched on September 9th, 2019. Band Protocol’s total supply is 151,425,279 tokens. Band Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/bandprotocol. The official website for Band Protocol is bandprotocol.com. The Reddit community for Band Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/bandprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Band Protocol’s official Twitter account is @bandprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Band Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Band Protocol is a cross-chain data oracle platform connecting real-world data and APIs to smart contracts. It enhances smart contract functionalities by granting access to reliable data without central authority or points of failure. Developers can use any data, including real-world events, sports, weather, and random numbers. Band Protocol was founded by Soravis Srinawakoon (CEO), Sorawit Suriyakarn (CTO), and Paul Nattapatsiri (CPO).”

