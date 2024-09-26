Multibit Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $32.98 Million (MUBI)

Multibit (MUBI) traded 10.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. One Multibit token can currently be bought for about $0.0347 or 0.00000053 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Multibit has traded 42.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Multibit has a market capitalization of $32.98 million and $4.66 million worth of Multibit was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000077 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $169.38 or 0.00260369 BTC.

About Multibit

Multibit’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 950,000,000 tokens. Multibit’s official website is multibit.exchange. Multibit’s official Twitter account is @multibit_bridge.

Buying and Selling Multibit

According to CryptoCompare, “Multibit (MUBI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Multibit has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 950,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Multibit is 0.03243839 USD and is down -9.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 78 active market(s) with $4,325,568.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://multibit.exchange/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Multibit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Multibit should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Multibit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

