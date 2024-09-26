Sharecare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHCRW) Short Interest Update

Sharecare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHCRW – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decrease of 53.2% from the August 31st total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sharecare stock. Cowen AND Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sharecare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHCRW – Free Report) by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,564,313 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 487,919 shares during the quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC’s holdings in Sharecare were worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Sharecare Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SHCRW remained flat at $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday. 85,410 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,829. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.05. Sharecare has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.10.

Sharecare Company Profile

Sharecare, Inc operates as a digital healthcare platform company. Its Sharecare platform connects people, patients, providers, employers, health plans, government organizations, and communities that optimize individual and population-wide well-being. The company offers enterprise solutions based on a software-as-a-service model that allows enterprise clients to message, motivate, and manage their populations, as well as measure their population progress; a suite of data and information-driven solutions; and life sciences solutions, which provides members with personalized information, programs, and resources to improve their health and well-being.

Further Reading

