PAX Gold Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $504.63 Million (PAXG)

PAX Gold (PAXG) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 26th. Over the last seven days, PAX Gold has traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar. One PAX Gold token can now be bought for about $2,657.01 or 0.04084357 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PAX Gold has a market cap of $504.63 million and approximately $9.36 million worth of PAX Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000077 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.38 or 0.00260369 BTC.
About PAX Gold
PAX Gold launched on August 29th, 2019. PAX Gold’s total supply is 189,925 tokens. The official message board for PAX Gold is medium.com/paxos. PAX Gold’s official Twitter account is @paxosglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. PAX Gold’s official website is www.paxos.com/paxgold.
Buying and Selling PAX Gold
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAX Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAX Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PAX Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
