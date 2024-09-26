Rail Vision Ltd. (NASDAQ:RVSN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Rail Vision Ltd. (NASDAQ:RVSN – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 758,100 shares, an increase of 91.3% from the August 31st total of 396,200 shares. Approximately 5.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 687,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Rail Vision Stock Performance

Shares of Rail Vision stock traded up $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $0.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,474,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,440,136. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.02. The stock has a market cap of $8.08 million, a P/E ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 0.25. Rail Vision has a fifty-two week low of $0.38 and a fifty-two week high of $23.37.

Get Rail Vision alerts:

About Rail Vision

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Rail Vision Ltd. designs, develops, assembles, and sells railway detection systems for railway operational safety, efficiency, and predictive maintenance in Israel. The company's railway detection systems include various cameras, such as optics, visible light spectrum cameras (video), and thermal cameras that transmit data to a ruggedized on-board computer that is designed to be suitable for the rough environment of a train's locomotive.

Receive News & Ratings for Rail Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rail Vision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.