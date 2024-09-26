Rail Vision Ltd. (NASDAQ:RVSN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Rail Vision Ltd. (NASDAQ:RVSN – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 758,100 shares, an increase of 91.3% from the August 31st total of 396,200 shares. Approximately 5.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 687,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.
Rail Vision Stock Performance
Shares of Rail Vision stock traded up $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $0.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,474,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,440,136. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.02. The stock has a market cap of $8.08 million, a P/E ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 0.25. Rail Vision has a fifty-two week low of $0.38 and a fifty-two week high of $23.37.
About Rail Vision
