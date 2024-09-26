Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) Price Tops $3.05

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded up 4.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 26th. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can currently be purchased for $3.05 or 0.00004681 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded 13.5% higher against the US dollar. Vulcan Forged PYR has a total market cap of $85.57 million and $3.69 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00008822 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001106 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.01 or 0.00013846 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65,051.40 or 0.99997075 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00008159 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00006688 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000040 BTC.

About Vulcan Forged PYR

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a token. Its launch date was April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,100,000 tokens. The official website for Vulcan Forged PYR is vulcanforged.com. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged.

Buying and Selling Vulcan Forged PYR

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged (PYR) (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged (PYR) has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 38,800,522.53667525 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged (PYR) is 2.96054387 USD and is down -3.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 158 active market(s) with $3,939,934.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vulcan Forged PYR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

