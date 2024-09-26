S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Short Interest Up 85.3% in September

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,500 shares, an increase of 85.3% from the August 31st total of 19,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 79,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of S&W Seed in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

S&W Seed Stock Performance

S&W Seed Company Profile

NASDAQ:SANW traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.24. 76,517 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,636. S&W Seed has a 52 week low of $0.21 and a 52 week high of $1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.48 million, a P/E ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.35.

S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa and sorghum seeds. The company also offers sunflower, stevia, camelina, wheat, and pasture seeds. It sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in 40 countries. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, Colorado.

