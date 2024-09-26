Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:SLVO) Short Interest Down 72.4% in September

Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:SLVO – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, a drop of 72.4% from the August 31st total of 47,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:SLVO traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $80.17. 6,020 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,635. Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN has a 52 week low of $65.10 and a 52 week high of $86.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.33.
Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th were paid a dividend of $1.7449 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th. This is a positive change from Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN’s previous dividend of $1.36.
Institutional Trading of Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN
Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN Company Profile
