Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:SLVO) Short Interest Down 72.4% in September

Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:SLVO – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, a drop of 72.4% from the August 31st total of 47,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SLVO traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $80.17. 6,020 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,635. Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN has a 52 week low of $65.10 and a 52 week high of $86.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.33.

Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th were paid a dividend of $1.7449 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th. This is a positive change from Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN’s previous dividend of $1.36.

Institutional Trading of Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN

Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN ( NASDAQ:SLVO Free Report ) by 13.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,296 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. owned 1.05% of Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

