Short Interest in Smart for Life, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMFL) Grows By 502.8%

Smart for Life, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMFL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 843,900 shares, an increase of 502.8% from the August 31st total of 140,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,070,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Smart for Life stock. Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Smart for Life, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMFL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 20,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC owned 18.85% of Smart for Life at the end of the most recent reporting period. 28.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Smart for Life stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.09. The company had a trading volume of 9,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,010,315. The company has a market cap of $10,146.00, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.75. Smart for Life has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $39.20.

Smart for Life, Inc acquires, develops, manufactures, operates, markets, and sells nutraceutical and related products in the United States and internationally. It offers natural health and wellness meal replacement products, including nutrition bars, cookies, soups and shakes, vitamins, and supplements under the Smart for Life brand; dietary supplements; and nutritional products, including whey protein isolate powder, tablet supplements for joint health, nitric oxide, post workout blends, Omega-3 supplements, and pre-workout supplements under the Sports Illustrated Nutrition brand for athletes and active lifestyle consumers.

