Shineco, Inc. (NASDAQ:SISI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Shineco, Inc. (NASDAQ:SISI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 154,600 shares, a decrease of 76.7% from the August 31st total of 662,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,490,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Shineco Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:SISI traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,012,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 794,744. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.52. Shineco has a twelve month low of $0.20 and a twelve month high of $4.90.
Shineco Company Profile
