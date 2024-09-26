Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC Buys Shares of 3,258 PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its position in PepsiCo by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 5,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 2,974 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 81.3% during the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 3,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth about $7,231,000. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PEP shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on PepsiCo from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. StockNews.com cut PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $174.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.53.

PEP opened at $169.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $173.78 and its 200-day moving average is $171.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $155.83 and a 52-week high of $183.41.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.12. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 57.37%. The company had revenue of $22.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a $1.355 dividend. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 78.66%.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

