Electron Capital Partners LLC Has $158.37 Million Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Electron Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 220.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,041,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 716,816 shares during the period. Digital Realty Trust makes up about 3.6% of Electron Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Electron Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.33% of Digital Realty Trust worth $158,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in Digital Realty Trust by 226.1% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 36,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,197,000 after acquiring an additional 25,400 shares during the period. AXA S.A. increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 335,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,023,000 after buying an additional 64,017 shares during the period. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 23,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,511,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 87.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 7,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after buying an additional 3,273 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 65.4% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 59,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,095,000 after purchasing an additional 23,657 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DLR shares. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $122.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $144.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.00.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:DLR opened at $162.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $53.34 billion, a PE ratio of 45.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.60. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.94 and a fifty-two week high of $165.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $152.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.46.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($1.43). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 20.58%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 135.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Digital Realty Trust

In other news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.26, for a total transaction of $90,156.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,055 shares in the company, valued at $1,360,604.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

